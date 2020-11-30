Indian Singer Priya Darshini Nominated For Debut Album 'Periphery' At Grammys

Mumbai-born Priya Darshini can't keep calm as her debut album 'Periphery' gets nominated at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. "I can’t believe it!!! My debut album PERIPHERY is nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Age Album category," she wrote on Instagram.

"A Live album, recorded entirely on one Mic getting a nod from the Academy is really quite surreal. I’ve dreamt of this day since I was little, but I guess a part of me didn’t believe that dreams like this could come true for someone like me - a regular tamizh ponnu from Goregaon, Mumbai. Thanks to the universe for proving me wrong. Dream on because It’s all possible,of course. Thank you for all your messages of love, and support. I feel so held!," the singer wrote.

Priya Darshini also congratulated Anoushka Shankar for her seventh nomination at the Grammys. " I’m ecstatic for each of you! WOOOT. @anoushkashankar (7th nomination!!!- get that win!!)," she wrote.

Priya Darshini has collaborated with several leading musicians. In 2007, at age twenty-three, Darshini became the first and youngest Indian woman to run the 100-mile Himalayan Ultra Marathon on the border of India and Nepal at elevations ranging from 6000ft to 12000ft.

"Earlier this year, I produced my first music video - for the single ‘Home’ from the recent Grammy-nominated album ‘Periphery’. I lucked out with this super talented dream crew, carefully curated, and led by director and dear friend - the incredibly talented @motheroftheoddsquad Megha Ramaswamy So many talented and dear friends came together to help make this video happen… trusting Megha and me, with our vision. I couldn’t have done this without them," Priya Darshini wrote as she explained about her album.

