Rapper Drake Takes A Dig At The Grammys, Says They 'may No Longer Matter'

Drake is known to put forth his opinion and thoughts on everything as clearly as possible without pulling any punches. The Hotline Bling star, who has been involved in a number of controversies and feuds during his career, has been rather blunt and honest in his approach. Drake has now spoken up against the Grammys awards. He bashed the awards after learning that they have snubbed The Weeknd in the 2021 award nominations. Have a look at what Drake said on this matter.

Grammys awards “may no longer matter”, says Drake

Coming in defence of The Weeknd, rapper Drake has lashed out the awards for not seeing the Weeknd’s name in the Grammy nominations. Quite recently, The Weeknd had said that The Recording Academy is corrupt, after learning the unexpected exclusion of his name in the nominations. His musician colleague Drake has now himself taken a dig on the music awards for excluding The Weeknd. Drake said, “ What once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” citing his objection on this issue.

The rapper also revealed that he was among the many fans who were hoping and expecting to see the name of The Weeknd appear in the Grammy nominations. According to him, The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours, which featured singles Heartless and Blinding Lights was one of the strongest contenders in the awards, but have been unfortunately left out. Drake also acknowledged a few other artists who have been ignored by the awards such as Lil Baby, PartyNextDoor, Popcaan and Pop Smoke.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj even reposted Drake’s message on their own respective Instagram accounts. Nicki Minaj has herself expressed differences with the Grammy awards quite recently. The Weeknd had recently tweeted, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." Drake has himself won four Grammy awards in his career while being nominated several other times. Drake’s professional music career has spanned over a decade with many of his songs becoming chart-busting hits.

