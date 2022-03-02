Invaded By Russia, Ukrainian Musicians Urge Spotify, Apple Music To Demonstrate Support

Members of the Ukrainian music community on Wednesday called on music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify and urged them to allow artists to share a political message on the platform in response to Russia's invasion of Kyiv. In response to the ongoing crisis, the global entertainment industry has taken several countermeasures to demonstrate its solidarity to the civilians of Ukraine.

Ukrainian musicians are leaving no stones unturned to convey happenings transpiring on the ground to Russian and global citizens and they have now turned towards digital streaming platforms for the same. However, it is pertinent to mention here that music streaming services like Apple and Spotify have certain preset rules against political messages on the platform.

Ukrainian music community call out streaming platforms to show support

Kyiv-based promoter H2D took to their official Instagram handle and called on streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify to change their "no politics in music" stance. Their statement read,

"We appeal to the leaders of Apple Music and Spotify.

On February 24, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. Civilians are suffering, civils' homes, hospitals and orphanages are being destroyed. The Russian people do not have access to truthful information. The propaganda of the aggressor state turned out to be so strong that ordinary people in Russia still do not believe or refuse to believe what is happening.

We, Ukrainian artists, want to change the covers of our albums and tracks to convey this information to our listeners from Russia and around the world. But this is not possible now, because streaming platforms hold a "no politics in music" position and do not miss our initiative. Music can no longer be out of politics."

As the Russian army continues to mount its military assault on Ukraine, the global entertainment fraternity has collectively decided to ban several events and releases of tentpole movies in Russia. Musician and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson shared a statement announcing that he would be cancelling his tour shows in Moscow and the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

He wrote, "Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice. The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war."

American rock band Green Day also announced that they have cancelled their concert which was supposed to be held in Moscow. They issued a statement by writing, ''With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that''.

Image: Pixabay/AP