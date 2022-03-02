Amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, many celebrity artists from all over the world have been reacting to it through their social media handles. Even the Ukrainian singer and actor, Jamala took to her social media handle and share a video clip depicting the crisis in Ukraine along with a song in the background. She even penned a heartfelt note urging everyone around the world to stand in support of Ukraine and wished for the war to end immediately.

Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova is best known by her stage name, Jamala who has been a part of various movies in her career so far. She also has a list of popular songs and music albums in her name and is considered among the notable Ukrainian artists.

Ukrainian artist Jamala urges the world to support Ukraine

Ukrainian singer and actor, Jamala recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip depicting the current scenario in Ukraine which included the Russian invasion. She also penned a note stating that while the entire world was exhausted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia attacked Ukraine and the peaceful people residing in Ukrainian cities. She then urged everyone to come out in support of Ukraine while praying for the war to end immediately.

The caption read, "The world should know that in 2022 during a pandemic, when the world has been exhausted by the COVID, Russia attacks Ukraine peaceful people in Ukrainian cities! We need the support of the entire world! This war must end immediately. Stand with Ukraine! «Иные» Тем, в ком ещё осталось сострадание и логика! Мы такое себе не могли даже придумать в страшном сне Это Вы живете в миру который вам предложили. Не молчите ! Выходите!" (sic)

Jamala also shared a couple of glimpses of how the Ukrainian people were suffering during the ongoing crisis. She further raised her voice against Russia and exclaimed that they need to stop Putin's Russian war. Further in the caption, she stated that the war was insane and also revealed how so many children were dying. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@jamalajaaa