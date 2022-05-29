Ahead of the IPL 2022 finale between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the star-studded closing ceremony witnessed several power-packed performances including that of music maestro AR Rahman. The Grammy-winning Indian musician made the evening memorable by performing his chart-breaking tracks like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Chale Chalo, and Sadda Haq, among others.

Performing alongside noted singers like Neeti Mohan, and Mohit Chauhan, among others, Rahman concluded the act with his Oscar-winning Jai Ho with powerhouse Ranveer Singh joining him. The goosebump-inducing performance was cheered and lauded by audiences as they raised the national flag.

AR Rahman gives a powerful performance at IPL 2022 finale

The act started off right after Ranveer's performance, with the musicians led by AR Rahman, grooving to soulful melodies by the artiste. The Saathiya star looked dapper in an all-black look, amped up with a blingy jacket and a pair of shades. The background dancers in their vibrant outfits added to the perfect visual treat.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League shared a glimpse of his act and wrote, "Vande Mataram @arrahman's magical performance will touch your hearts." Take a look:

For the uninitiated, the legendary singer-music composer performed keeping in mind the eight glorious decades of the Indian Cricket Team, celebrating moments that redefined the game. Ranveer Singh later stormed the stadium and joined the singers as they crooned Jai Ho.

Ahead of the performance, Neeti Mohan treated fans with a BTS video from her rehearsals. Expressing excitement ahead of the big evening, she wrote, "Excitement level Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #GTvsRR."

Excitement level 💯

Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/DohfFp3wLv — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) May 28, 2022

Apart from Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman, superstar Aamir Khan will also be launching the trailer of his highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, is all set to hit theatres on August 11.