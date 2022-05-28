The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29. The match will be played in front of a full-capacity crowd of over 1,30,000 spectators at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, for the first time in three years, a closing ceremony has been planned for the biggest T20 league's summit clash. The IPL opening and closing rituals had become a thing of the past since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in 2019 and drove the whole sporting community to change the way they conducted themselves.

However, in April, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its intent to host the closing ceremony of IPL 2022 by inviting bids for the staging of the ceremony. The BCCI released the 'Request for Proposal' containing all details for staging the closing ceremony, including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights, obligations, etc.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Time and Schedule

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony will be held on May 29, Sunday ahead of the final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The closing ceremony will begin at 18:30 PM IST and will continue for around an hour. The match has, therefore, been pushed back to 20:00 PM from its usual 19:30 PM. Similarly, the toss will now take place at 19:30 PM in place of the original 19:00 PM.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Ravi Shastri kicks off proceedings

Ravi Shastri kicked off proceedings by announcing that BCCI has entered the Guiness Book of World Records after creating the world's largest jersey. Ranveer Singh delivered an energetic performance to enthrall the crowd.

Music Maestro AR Rahman followed Ranveer Singh's performance and made the crowd groove to his music. Singers Mohit Chauhan, Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan accompanied Rahman during his performance.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: List of performances

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will perform in front of more than 1 lakh people at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is also expected to perform at the closing ceremony of IPL 2022. As per reports, Aamir Khan will also be present at the ceremony for the launch of the trailer of his new film.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Guest List

The final of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be attended by high-level BCCI officials including the likes of president Sourav Ganguly, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Jay Shah, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, among others. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar are also attending the final. The match will also be attended by officials from Gujarat Cricket Association and also by some political figures from the state. Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur are also likely to attend the match.

Gujarat Titans reached the final of IPL 2022 after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier on May 24. Rajasthan, on the other hand, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier on Friday, May 27, to enter the summit clash. Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were two of the strongest teams in this year's IPL and hence they fully deserve to be in the final.

IPL 2022 Closing ceremony live streaming

Cricket fans can tune into the Star Sports network to watch the ceremony live on their TVs. The live stream of the ceremony will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Image: IPL/BCCI

