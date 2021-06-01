Is Coldplay Collaborating With BTS? See Why Fans Think That They Might Be Uniting Soon

There seems to be a lot of speculation on social media from last month that Coldplay and BTS would be working on a new song together. A snapshot of lyrics from Coldplay's new album has fanned conjecture even further, sending fans of both bands into a craze. On May 30, 2021, a Twitter user tweeted screengrabs from Genius, a website with the world's largest database of music lyrics, which included the lyrics of Coldplay's forthcoming song, My Universe. The song looks to be from Coldplay's new album, Music of The Spheres, and features the words "feat BTS." Now fans of both bands cannot keep calm and are asking for answers.

WTF?! COLDPLAY x BTS COLLAB?! I know its unconfirmed but im hella excited on this 😭 pic.twitter.com/TTDeUJvzJv — mille 🐹 (@hakanaijinn) May 31, 2021

Fans were obviously excited and were even freaking out a little over the entire thing. They wanted to know what was happening and wanted answers. Most people said that even though nothing was confirmed, the mere idea of the collab happening was enough for them to feel extremely excited. Others commented saying that they could not wait to hear the song and that it would be a huge step for both bands. Yet others commented saying that they were freaking out and that they could not wait to see what actually happened. Twitter was absolutely buzzing with this piece of information even though nothing was officially announced and some people even called the source of the information unreliable.

If this really happen, internet gonna be turn into a blast swear. Tete should be the happiest — xbytzs. (@_jjtk613) May 31, 2021

HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT — vanshit7 (@vangguk_97) May 31, 2021

We all know that Chris was in Korea — Jen4ik.💜 (@EugeniaKlassen) May 31, 2021

I will ascend — BTS⁷ PAVED THE WAY मादरचोद (@Triya_1620) May 31, 2021

Genius is not a reliable site... — ᴮᴱLia⁷🧈 (@BeL34h) May 31, 2021

The page has now been taken down, but neither BTS nor Coldplay has responded to the speculations regarding their upcoming collaboration. There has been much conjecture that the two bands, which have millions of fans worldwide, may be collaborating. The speculations began to circulate in April after it was revealed that Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead vocalist, was in Korea. Martin's autograph was included in a picture posted on Instagram by a staff member at South Korea's Incheon airport. Although the Instagram page is hidden, a screenshot of the alleged post quickly went viral on social media, with many assuming that he was in town to discuss a collaboration with the K-pop group. Further, the social media interactions between the two groups have also been fanning the rumours.

