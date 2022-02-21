Singers Olivia and Conan have been doing extremely well for themselves in the music industry. With the two stars having proved their mettle in the industry, there have been several rumours about the two dating each other. This comes after Conan decided to post a special birthday message for Olivia on her birthday on Instagram which certainly took a lot of people by surprise. The beautiful bond between the couple is clearly depicted in the pictures.

The pictures have raised the eyebrows of the fans, leading to speculations that they are seeing each other. On February 20, Conan took to Instagram to post a series of photos he had taken with Olivia. While the first photo seems normal, as fans scroll through them, they observed that the singer has posted some fun moments the two have shared together. Needless to say, fans are loving their friendship and the pictures prove that they are a lot of fun to hang out with.

Is Olivia Rodrigo dating Conan Gray?

While wishing his ‘life’ on her special day, Conan wrote, “happy bday my liv <3 my heart has been looking for yours for a long long time. love u endlessly.” The caption definitely had some people confused as it appeared to be a declaration of love. Fans stormed the comment section with love-filled remarks while wishing the star. One of the users commented and wrote, “ Absolutelyiconic.” Another user wrote, “Sobbing my eyes out.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Okay but hear me out… collab.”

Meanwhile, according to People Magazine, singer Taylor Swift is credited for the friendship between the two. Both Conan and Olivia are big fans of the singer and happened to be on board together for promoting the Fearless album. Ever since then, there have been countless occasions when the duo has been spotted together. Right from spending Halloween to going to the American Music Awards, Canon and Olivia’s friendship can make anyone jealous.

Earlier, Olivia Rodrigo joined the likes of Reba McEntire, Ciara, Beyoncé, Fergie, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Pink, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Cardi B for the honour of Billboard's 'Woman Of The Year' 2022.

