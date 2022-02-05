Olivia Rodrigo Named Billboard's 'Woman Of The Year' 2022; Joins Elite List Of Winners

The laurels for Olivia Rodrigo continues as she takes the initial steps of her career. After honours like the Grammys, the singer's latest achievement was being named the 'Woman of the Year' by Billboard for the year 2022.

The announcement was made on Friday along with the details of the tickets for the Billboard Women in Music Awards to be held on March 2. The event is scheduled to be held at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Olivia Rodrigo named Billboard 'Woman of Year' for 2022

On the decision to choose Olivia for the honour, Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement, said that the singer's 'trajectory to superstardom' was the 'stuff of pop music legend.' She added that the Drivers License star's talents as a storyteller and songwriter had made her one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to 'explode' onto the scene in years.

She highlighted the 18-year-old's 'emotionally charged songs' on heartbreak, jealousy and growing up in connecting with the listeners across generations. Karp added that Olivia had 'achieved absolutely incredible chart success' for someone who had made her debut. The singer added that the Billboard was 'thrilled' to celebrate her 'unique voice' and the 'enormous impact' she had on listeners worldwide in a short time.

Olivia Rodrigo joins elite list of winners

Olivia Rodrigo joined the likes of Reba McEntire, Ciara, Beyoncé, Fergie, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Pink, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B as the women who have been announced for the honour.

Olivia Rodrigo won numerous awards for her debut album Sour. Among the notable ones for her was the Grammys. The singer won the awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the song Drivers License from the album.

The album made it to the top of numerous established media publications as the No 1 album of the year. It broke numerous other records on streaming platforms too, becoming the highest-streamed album for a female artist in a week on Spotify and also having numerous tracks making it to Billboard's Hot 100.

(Image: AP)