'Is Qadar': Tulsi Kumar's New Song Ft. Darshan Raval Gets A Huge Response On Social Media

Image Source: Still from Is Qadar
Tulsi Kumar's new song Is Qadar released on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The song is a duet between her and singer Darshan Raval. Within a few hours of its release, the song has received a huge response on social media. Here are some of the fan reactions and Is Qadar song review on Twitter.
Tulsi Kumar's new song Is Qadar has a finale scene, where the two actors were going to be killed. A fan wrote that the curiosity level during this scene was immense. She also added the hashtag "Is Qadar is ruling". Fans have also compliment Darshan for his performance in the music video. A fan wrote that he has grown up as an actor and is growing with every music video. Take a look at the tweets about Darshan Raval's latest song.
The curiosity level at this scene was the highest and rest y'all know ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚#IsQadarIsRulingApril 8, 2021
IS QADAR DARSHAN RAVAL pic.twitter.com/mKGMNPD9Vv
Jokes apart!!April 8, 2021
Darshan's Acting>>>>>
He has grown up as an actor alot. He is growing with every music videoðŸ¥ºðŸ’™ðŸ§¿@DarshanRavalDZ ðŸ’™#IsQadar
A Twitter user wrote that she cannot stop crying after watching the song and is overwhelmed with its happy ending. Another user wrote that the music video is "Bomb". She appreciated the singers for their acting. She also mentioned that action scenes were good. She complimented the duo for their romance on screen. A fan wrote that she got the '90s vibe from the song and further complimented the duo for their voice and shared that the song is extremely beautiful. Take a look at Is Qadar song review here.
Can anyone tell me...how to stop crying ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜— Dipali_drdz |Is Qadar Cute HaiðŸ˜â¤ðŸ’™ (@DipaliDrdz) April 8, 2021
HAPPY ENDING ðŸ’«
.
.#IsQadar @DarshanRavalDZ @TulsikumarTK
ANYWAYS JOKES APART— sanyaaaðŸ’™ #IsQadar âœ¨ðŸ’« (@SanyaaaAhmed) April 8, 2021
The music video is bombðŸ˜³âœ‹ðŸ»ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜â¤ï¸
I mean -
THEIR ACTING
ACTION SCENES
THE ROMANCE âœ‹ðŸ»ðŸ˜³ðŸ¤¤@DarshanRavalDZ @TulsikumarTK #IsQadar #IsQadarAudioOutNow
. @DarshanRavalDZ idk about others but I completely got 90s vibes from IS QADAR :)— Dipti DasðŸŒ» #IsQadar ðŸ’™ (@ItsDiptiXo) April 8, 2021
The way you sang. The way Tulsi sang. Those lyrics. Kaafi haddse jyada sundar hai boss :)#IsQadarAudioOutNow
A Twitter user wrote that the 'Vibe' of the song is unique. She also called it a legendary song and mentioned that it would be remembered for several years. Along with their voice, she also complimented the composition of the music.
The Vibe of the song is so different,unique & addictive I mean it's a legendary song, it's gonna be memorable song for generations,their voices the composition & the acting so damn perfect hatsoff to team #IsQadar specially @SayeedQuadri2 sir You're a legend ðŸ™Œ #IsQadarOutNow— SamridhiðŸ¦‹ #IsQadarðŸ¥€ (@samridhiDZ) April 8, 2021
The song Is Qadar is composed and directed by Sachet-Parampara. It is penned by Sayeed Quadri and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira. In the video, Darshan is a Muslim boy who falls in love with Tulsi, a Hindu girl. They start spending time with each other when he gets attacked by people of his community for romancing a girl from a different religion. In the end, they get married to each other and are followed by goons. Take a look at the video here.
