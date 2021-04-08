'Is Qadar': Tulsi Kumar's New Song Ft. Darshan Raval Gets A Huge Response On Social Media

Tulsi Kumar's new song Is Qadar released on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The song is a duet between her and singer Darshan Raval. Within a few hours of its release, the song has received a huge response on social media. Here are some of the fan reactions and Is Qadar song review on Twitter.

Fans react to Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval's latest song Is Qadar

Tulsi Kumar's new song Is Qadar has a finale scene, where the two actors were going to be killed. A fan wrote that the curiosity level during this scene was immense. She also added the hashtag "Is Qadar is ruling". Fans have also compliment Darshan for his performance in the music video. A fan wrote that he has grown up as an actor and is growing with every music video. Take a look at the tweets about Darshan Raval's latest song.

A Twitter user wrote that she cannot stop crying after watching the song and is overwhelmed with its happy ending. Another user wrote that the music video is "Bomb". She appreciated the singers for their acting. She also mentioned that action scenes were good. She complimented the duo for their romance on screen. A fan wrote that she got the '90s vibe from the song and further complimented the duo for their voice and shared that the song is extremely beautiful. Take a look at Is Qadar song review here.

A Twitter user wrote that the 'Vibe' of the song is unique. She also called it a legendary song and mentioned that it would be remembered for several years. Along with their voice, she also complimented the composition of the music.

The Vibe of the song is so different,unique & addictive I mean it's a legendary song, it's gonna be memorable song for generations,their voices the composition & the acting so damn perfect hatsoff to team #IsQadar specially @SayeedQuadri2 sir You're a legend ðŸ™Œ #IsQadarOutNow — SamridhiðŸ¦‹ #IsQadarðŸ¥€ (@samridhiDZ) April 8, 2021

About Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval's song

The song Is Qadar is composed and directed by Sachet-Parampara. It is penned by Sayeed Quadri and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira. In the video, Darshan is a Muslim boy who falls in love with Tulsi, a Hindu girl. They start spending time with each other when he gets attacked by people of his community for romancing a girl from a different religion. In the end, they get married to each other and are followed by goons. Take a look at the video here.

