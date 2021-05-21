Last Updated:

Is Taylor Swift Performing At The Billboard Awards 2021? Here's The Lineup Of Performers

Taylor Swift is in the running for the Best Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. But will the 'Fearless' singer be performing at the BBMAs? Find out.

The countdown for the 2021 BillBoard Awards has begun. The prestigious event will be taking place on Sunday, May 23 and will be airing live from the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. The event will be aired live at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on NBC. The host for the BBMAs 2021 is The Voice coach Nick Jonas who has replaced Kelly Clarkson who hosted the show for the past three years.

A look at Billboard Awards Nominations

The final list of the nominees for the BBMAs 2021 was announced on April 29 with The Weeknd leading the list with 16 nods. While The Weeknd holds the number 1 spot with 16 nominations, the other artists who have been nominated under multiple categories are DaBaby with 11 nods, Pop Smoke with 10 nods, Gabby Barrett with 9 nods and Taylor Swift with 5 nods. 

A look at Billboard Awards performances

The BBMAs has an interesting line-up of performers. The artists who will be setting the stage on fire with their performances this year include BTS, The Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Pop trio AJR, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Blur's Graham Coxon, The Weeknd, and Pink. Taylor Swift who is nominated for both Top Artist and Top Female Artist for her album Folklore will not be performing at the Billboard Awards 2021. 

K-pop band BTS will be performing live from South Korea to their new English number Butter which released on May 21. The Bangtan Boys will be making their World TV debut of Butter on the BBMAs.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be performing Optimistic along with Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby and they will be going live from Prince's Paisley Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pop trio AJR and Glass Animals will be making their BBMAs debuts by performing to their hit singles Bang and Way Less Sad and Heat Waves, respectively.

Twenty-One Pilots will be giving a performance for their hit single Shy Away, while DJ Khaleed, H.E.R. and Migos are teaming up for their latest single We Going Crazy.

Duran Duran will also be making their debut in the BBMAs along with Graham Coxon will also be taking the stage with them during their incredible set.

DojaCat and Sza will also be bringing the world television debut of their new song Kiss Me More at the BBMAs.

Iconic star Pink will also be setting the stage on fire with her performance at the award ceremony along with Alicia Keys who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Songs in A Minor with a special medley of her hits from the album.

The Jonas Brothers will also be performing their latest song Leave Before You Love Me for the first time ever at the BBMAs 2021.

