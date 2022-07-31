'It's Blatantly Incorrect': Taylor Swift On Topping Worst Private Jet Offenders List

American socialite and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is currently the talk of the town for her bragging about her private jet on social media. Jenner dropped a picture on Instagram in which she flaunted the twin private jets that she and her partner Travis Scott own. The post invited a lot of controversies as Jenner was slammed by netizens and called a "climate criminal."

As the controversy sparked a debate on the internet, a digital marketing agency revealed a whole list of the worst celebrity offenders when it comes to overuse of private jets. However, Jenner did not even make it to the top 10 on the list, which was topped by American singer Taylor Swift. Recently, Taylor Swift reacted to the list and mentioned that she did not solely use her private jet.

Taylor Swift on topping the Worst Celebrity Private Jet Offenders list

The study was performed by a sustainability-driven digital marketing agency named Yard which found out how the average celebrity has created 3256.36 tons of carbon dioxide this year. The study suggested this amount is more than 465 times more than the average person.

As Taylor Swift topped the list, the study revealed the Love Story singer used her jet 170 times during the course of just one year. After using her private jet 170 times, she is responsible for producing 8,293.54 tons of CO2 emissions, which was more than any other celebrity.

Soon after the study's list was announced, Taylor Swift faced major backlash on social media. While many called her a "hypocrite", others asked people not to attend her concerts. In latest update, Taylor Swift reacted to the study's findings. As per Rolling Stone, a spokesperson of Swift recently revealed that the study did not tell the whole story.

The spokesperson claimed Taylor Swift's jet is regularly loaned out to other individuals. Therefore, she did not attribute most or all of the trips taken on her private jet. The spokesperson said, "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals."

They further added, "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Image: AP