The South Korean boy band, BTS, consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy a massive fan following worldwide. As one of the members, J-Hope celebrates his 28th birthday, the BTS fans, popularly known as the BTS Army wish the singer with amazing billboard surprises on social media.

Jung Ho-seok, popularly known by his stage name, J-Hope, made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band, BTS in 2013. He released his first album in 2018 titled Hope World and received amazing reviews from the fans. The single even ranked on the US Billboard 200.

BTS Army celebrates J-Hope's birthday

BTS Army recently took to Twitter and flooded the internet with tons of birthday wishes for the BTS member, J-Hope. As the BTS Army refers to J-Hope as their 'hope,' they are celebrating the day as 'Hobi Day' by combining the last syllable of the singer's name (J-Hope in is pronounced ‘Je-ee-Hob’) and adding the alphabet 'i' to it. Numerous fans took to Twitter and added billboard surprises for J-Hope on his birthday by flashing his pictures on billboards. They depicted how the singer's photos were being displayed at Times Square on the occasion of his birthday.

Some fans also wished him a happy birthday by thanking him for being their light and hope during tough times while adding how proud they were of him. Some also wished the singer by sharing cute pictures of him on social media with some popular hashtags such as #HAPPYJHOPEDAY #Uarourhope #DanceMasterjhope #KingOfStagejhope #HappyBirthdayjhope #HOPEDAY and many more. Some fans even made stunning collages of pictures depicting BTS J-Hope celebrating his birthday over the years while others dropped in video clips of some of his memorable performances on stage. Some fans even shared lyrics from his iconic songs while wishing him on his birthday. One of them wrote “If I were to say about me, everyday is like D-day, a lifetime of thanking for the environment I’m given. A life that makes me anticipate living, my 20s where I believe in myself and work.” - Hope World.' Take a look at some of the BTS Army reactions to BTS J-Hope's birthday.

“If I were to say about me, everyday is like D-day, a lifetime of thanking for the environment I’m given. A life that makes me anticipate living, my 20s where I believe in myself and work.” - Hope World #HopeRightHere @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ugahRguqEk — bts lyric videos⁷ JHOPE DAY 📴 (@uhmoonchild) February 18, 2022

#happybirthdayjhope thirst trap for my moots and especially @hobiheartsmiles pic.twitter.com/KA2FXJBc4l — Ari⁷ 아리 HAPPY HOBI DAY 🌻☀️ (@bangtan_211) February 17, 2022

Happy birthday to Our Sunshine! thank you for being our light and hope during tough times. words can't explain how proud we are of you. you deserve everything, hobi! we wish you the best. enjoy your lovely day💕#HappyBirthdayJhope#HAPPYJHOPEDAY#OurEternalHope #uarourhope pic.twitter.com/ulxtUYdDpe — riami⁷🎀 | hobiuary (@riakookshi) February 17, 2022

J-Hope's best singles

Some of the iconic songs of the singer include Intro: Boy Meets Evil, Hangsang, Baseline, Animal, Chicken Noodle Soup, Daydream, Airplane, Mama, Trivia 起: Just Dance, Blue Side among others.

