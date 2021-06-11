Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Paani Paani BTS Clips, Says 'video Was Shot In Blazing Heat'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Indian rap sensation Badshah recently dropped their second music video collaboration, Paani Paani on Wednesday, June 9. Now, just a few days later after its release, Jacqueline took to her Instagram space to give fans an intimate look at the making of Paani Paani. The Housefull 3 actor’s latest post is a merge of several behind-the-scenes footage of the recently dropped peppy track.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares Paani Paani BTS clip

The Paani Paani behind-the-scenes clip begins with Jacqueline cuddled up in her bed when a team member asks her to get ready for the shoot. From interacting with the crew to travelling to the shoot location donning heavy jewellery, the video covers it all. A portion of the BTS clip also sees Badshah and Jacqueline bracing audiences about the music video enunciating that it’s going to be a huge success.

While posting the clip online, the actor added that the music video was shot in the blazing heat of Rajasthan and it was only because of her entire team that it turned out to be an easy task for her. Jacqueline said, “We shot #PAANIPAANI over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still this team made it so easy! Love you guys”. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

This post comes just a day after Jaqueline thanked her talented choreographers who always manage to bring out the best of her. She said, “Here with my favourite choreographers!! From Genda Phool to Paani Paani my super talented ‘babies’ @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat I didn’t give them any rehearsal time but they always manage to bring out the best in me!!! love you guys!!” The emotional note was accompanied by an Instagram reel video of the actor grooving to the energetic beats of Paani Paani alongside her choreographers. Take a look at it here:

About the song, Paani Paani

The new track is crooned by Badshah and Astha Gill, while Badshah has also penned the lyrics for the song, and produced it too. The song has been produced under the label of Saregama India Ltd. Watch Paani Paani music video here:

IMAGE: STILL FROM PAANI PAANI MUSIC VIDEO

