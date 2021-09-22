James Corden's Video Calling BTS' Speech At UNGA 'unusual' Deleted After Backlash

After facing severe backlash from K-pop boy band BTS ARMY, CBS's The Late Late Show With James Corden has deleted the videos of the host calling BTS's presence at the United Nations General Assembly, 'unusual'.

In the recent episode of the CBS show, host James Corden opened the show with a mention of BTS' appearance and speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 20. Calling them 'unusual visitors', Corden went on to say that for the first time the event marked that 15-year-old girl around the world wishing the band that they were Secretary-General António Guterres.

"The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors... BTS were there. BTS visited the UN... Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres," James Corden said.

Soon after, the furious ARMYs began to flood the video with protesting comments on social media in response to the BTS references made on the show. While one of the ARMY wrote that a teenage girl liking the boy band does not invalidate their achievement" and other ARMY officially revoked the late-night show host's title as 'Papa Mochi'.

Check the reactions here:

James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do. — Kookiedough⁷ (@_kookie_dough__) September 21, 2021

James corden really just came and called us all 15 year old girls unprovoked pic.twitter.com/hqhKuTDBEM — ellie🌙⁷ (@jooniejadore) September 21, 2021

For those who don’t know: James Corden is no longer our Papa Mochi after using the boys for clout and actively making fun of the fanbase— demoting it from a beautiful, diverse community into a bunch of “15 year old girls”. pic.twitter.com/QWn5hPMAFt — Namjoons Forced Cackle ⁷ (@ursolovley) September 22, 2021

BTS at UNGA

The BTS's septet Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook along with their leader RM recently accompanied South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as they were appointed special presidential envoys for future generations and culture. Known for their amazing reach and following, they joined the President at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021 at the General Assembly Hall.

Dressed in formal suits for the occasion, BTS addressed the esteemed members of the UNGA and delivered a speech and performed as well. They touched upon topics of the youth's struggles to remain hopeful despite the challenges of the pandemic, vaccinations and nature conservation, and vaccinations during their speech. United Nations's official Twitter handle live-streamed their speech and performance which resonated with the netizens who supported the band throughout the live stream.

The Late Late Show with James Corden to bring back live studio audience

The Late Late Show with James Corden is the latest night show looking forward to being filmed in front of a live studio audience for the first time since the COVID pandemic. According to Deadline, the team behind the James Corden-hosted series is considering bringing back fully vaccinated audiences from September 27.

Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, New York-shot shows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon brought back audiences.

(Image Source: AP)