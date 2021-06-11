Jasmin Bhasin Shares Hilarious BTS Clip From Upcoming Music Video, 'Tenu Yaad Karaan'

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is soon going to star in a music video titled Tenu Yaad Karaan, alongside Gurnazar Chattha. Ahead of the song’s release, Jasmin Bhasin uploaded a BTS video from the shooting of the song, which cracked up the song’s vocalists, Asees Kaur and Gurnazar Chattha. Read on to know more about it.

Jasmin Bhasin uploaded a BTS video from her shoot of Tenu Yaad Karaan with Gurnazar Chattha. In the video, both the actors were seen cracking up amidst their shot thereby making it a blooper. In the caption of the video, Jasmin wrote, “Soo much fun this was!! BTS with @gurnazar_chattha.” Take a look at the post from Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram.

Gurnazar Chattha, who is also one of the singers of the song also had a laugh when he saw that Jasmin had posted this blooper. Singer Asees Kaur, who is the female vocalist for the song, also commented on Jasmin's video. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Jasmin Bhasin's music videos in recent times

Jasmin Bhasin's music video of Tenu Yaad Karaan will be her fifth music video of this year. Her first music video of 2021 was for the song Tera Suit, in which she starred with Aly Goni. The song has been sung, written, and composed by Tony Kakkar. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have also starred together in the music videos of the songs Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, which was sung, written, and composed by Vishal Mishra, and the song Aly, which was sung and composed by Rahul Vaidya. The lyrics of the song Aly have been written by Aly Goni and Rakhi Swant. Both of these videos were released in 2021. Jasmin had also starred in the music video of Pani Di Gal, with Maninder Buttar. Pani Di Gal was written and composed by Maninder Buttar, with vocals by Maninder Buttar and Asees Kaur. Tenu Yaad Karaan release date is set as 14 June. The song is written and composed by Gurnazar.

Image: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

