Jassie Gill Says 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' Made Him Explore A 'different' Culture

Singer and actor Jassie Gill made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. After appearing in a lead role in Panga, the actor is now all set to star in yet another comedy film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?. As the film's trailer was recently released, the Punjab singer opened up about why he signed the film and his experience of shooting in Uttar Pradesh.

Jassie Gill on Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

As per ANI, Jassie Gill recently opened up about his experience of shooting for Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?. The actor revealed how they shot the film in real locations. Moreover, he shared how he was thrilled to know he has fans in UP as well. He said, "It's a film based in Uttar Pradesh and was shot in the director's hometown Badaun. It was different because, in Panga, I was a Delhi boy. In Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, I played a Sardar. I knew this film would allow me to explore a different culture and local experiences." He further informed that they shot through in September 2019 till the end of October. Talking about how he discovered that has a huge fan-following in the state, he said, "My songs are heard widely in UP too, which was a pleasant discovery."

He also talked about how he got the film and said, "It was Mukesh Chhabra who got the film for me." He also revealed that it was actually while he was still shooting for Panga when director Ssaurabh Tyagi narrated the film's script to him.

Gill recently shared a funny post on his social media platform pertaining to the movie. Announcing the movie's arrival, he wrote "#BewafaOrNot Find out soon only on #zee5[sic]." Captioning the poster of the film, the singer-actor wrote, "Sintoo Bhaiya ki smile ke piche chhupa hai unke dil ka dard 💔 [Behind Sintoo's smile, is his pain] #sintoobhaiyamatlablarge[sic]". According to reports, the movie is about a young man, Sintoo, who falls in love with Sonam Gupta. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is set to release on September 10 on Zee5. The film also stars Surbhi Jyoti and the late actor Surekha Sikri.

(IMAGE: JASSIE GILL'S INSTAGRAM)