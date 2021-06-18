Jay Park Faces Backlash For His BLM Donations Amid Racism Row For Song 'DNA Remix'

American-Korean rapper Jay Park has come under the scanner of the audience recently. The Abandoned hitmaker has received backlash for ‘cultural appropriation' in his latest music video titled DNA Remix. Jay Park also issued a statement to express his views but that has backfired instead of sorting the issue out. He is also being slammed for the donations he made to the Black Lives Matter movement as netizens claim that this does not make him any less of a ‘racist’.

Jay Park slammed for his BLM donations amid ‘racism’ row

According to a report by Meaww.com, Jay Park issued a statement about his BLM donations in which he spoke about several other hip hop artists who have donated to the Black Lives Matter movement. He also went on to say that all the rappers from the United States are welcome as they do not ‘see colour’. In the statement, he also said that many of their heroes are Black rappers and it is ‘natural’ to want to be like them. He also went on to add that donning a certain hairstyle or an appearance makes them feel like rockstars.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure over Jay Park’s statement. One of them wrote, “Since when does donating to the Black Lives Matter thingy count as an elaboration for your weak apology.” See their tweets and fractions below.

exactly why black kpop stans told y’all to stop asking these idols to speak up on something if they don’t actually believe in it because they will use it as an excuse to defend their racist actions just because you gave money to blm doesnt mean your not a racist https://t.co/cPqEAgY8K7 — ɴ ʀɪʙʙᴏɴ 🎀 (@foxyeeun) June 17, 2021

"We don't see colour" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Richard Ong (@_richard_ong_) June 16, 2021

Since when does donating to the Black Lives Matter thingy count as an elaboration for your weak ass apology 💀💀 #blackkpopstans #Jayparkisover pic.twitter.com/rwMas0T3qK — tekeira 🇯🇲 (@Tekeeeee2) June 17, 2021

I would just like to say.. if Jay park wanted to show he was proud to be Korean while appreciating hip hop… he could’ve done something like Daechwita 🤥 #Jayparkisover — deka (@deeluvrs) June 17, 2021

Jay Park's latest DNA Remix controversy

The song is the remix version of Kendrick Lamar’s hit track DNA which released in 2017. In the video, Jay Park and a couple of other rappers are seen donning dreadlocks and braids. He has also removed the video now.

