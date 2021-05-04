Jay Z Apologises For His Chartbuster Song 'Big Pimpin'; Says, ‘It’s Very Harsh To Read'

American rapper Jay Z is one of the most influential rappers and musician all across the world and has released a plethora of hit songs over the years including the Empire State of Mind, No Church in the Wild, What it Feels Like and many more. The rapper has often found himself in many controversies for his racy and provocative lyrics about women. In a recent interview, he shared that he regrets some of the lyrics that he had written in the past years and also apologised for his chart-busting number Big Pimpin.

Jay Z apologises for Big Pimpin

The song Big Pimpin by Jay Z released in the early 2000 and was part of the fourth studio album Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter. and went on to become one of the rapper's most influential song to date. The lyrics of the song were written by Jay Z himself and the music video featured UGK’s Bun B and Pimp C. The catchy tunes of the song played a huge role in Jay Z's fourth studio album to go triple platinum. Even though the song was a hit in its time, it courted controversy when it released because of its derogatory and provocative lyrics.

According to a report by The Washington News Day, Jay Z in his recent interview shared that he remains conflicted about the album and also discussed his unusual creative process of writing a song. While Jay Z admitted that some of his lyrics are really profound when read out aloud but his song Big Pimpin is an exception. The rapper has a different opinion when it comes to the hit number and shared that he still cannot believe that he said that. Talking about Jay Z's Big Pimpin lyrics, the rapper said, "I couldn’t believe I wrote that. And continued to claim it. What sort of animal would utter such a thing? It’s very harsh to read,” apologising for the same.

About Jay Z Songs

Despite Jay Z’s sentiments about the song, it’s still one of his biggest hits. Since Vol. 3…Life and Times of S. Carter, the rapper has gone on to release nine more studio albums, including 2001’s The Blueprint, 2003’s The Black Album and 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail. His latest album, 4:44 released in 2017, featured songs such as The Story Of O.J. and Bam.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Jay Z Instagram)