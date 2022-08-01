Jennifer Lopez Performs For First Time Post-marrying Ben Affleck At Ukraine Charity Gala

Popular singer Jennifer Lopez was recently the talk of the town after she tied the knot with Ben Affleck in a dreamy ceremony about two weeks ago. The singer took the stage for the big time after her wedding as she performed at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala for the war-hit Ukraine. The event took place in Italy, and glimpses of the singer's performance have been making the rounds online.

Jennifer Lopez's first performance after wedding with Ben Affleck

Lopez set the stage ablaze with her performance as she opted for an animal-printed outfit adorned with feathers. She wore a floor-length ruffled outfit with shimmery mesh panels, which went perfectly with her bedazzled mic. Her outfit is set to be auctioned for charity, as per a report by ET Canada. The charity gala was held to lend a helping hand to war-hit Ukraine and marked the singer's very first time on stage after her recent wedding. The line-up at the event included Diplo, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Carson, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Foxx and others.

Glimpses from Jennifer Lopez's performance at UNICEF charity gala for Ukraine

Jennifer Lopez performing at the #LVRxUNICEF in Capri, Italy (July 30, 2022) pic.twitter.com/G8iixh1qnY — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 31, 2022

Jennifer Lopez performed at a benefit concert in Capri, Italy pic.twitter.com/V4shRv06nG — J to tha L-O! (@BraveOnthe6) August 1, 2022

Jennifer Lopez rehearsing for UNICEF Gala Supporting Ukrainians in Capri, Italy.



Via TMZ pic.twitter.com/QuT0uZjaUh — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 30, 2022

Jennifer Lopez's wedding

After rekindling their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently tied the knot and the news spread like wildfire on the internet. The singer broke the news with a newsletter, in which she called the couple's big day the 'best possible wedding'. Soon after their wedding, the newlyweds jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon and several glimpses from their dreamy vacation went viral on social media. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lopez broke the news about her wedding as she wrote-

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last"

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez actually got married. Ben & JLo. It feels like 2003 again, only the wedding actually happened this time. Wow. #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/Jh29HXPqlL — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) July 18, 2022

Image: Twitter/@BraveOnthe6