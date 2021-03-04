Ji Soo Shares Handwritten Apology To Victims After Bullying Incident Comes To Light

After being accused of delinquency and bullying in middle, Korean Ji Soo took to his Instagram to share a lengthy handwritten letter asking for an apology from his former classmates and the public in response to violence allegations against him.

Ji Soo shares a handwritten apology letter

Ji Soo shared a handwritten apology letter on his Instagram page in the early hours of March 4 post all the bullying and violence allegations that were swept upon him. The long letter is in Korean which according to Soompi translates to: "I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven. As I began my acting career, I received an undeserved amount of interest from the public with my past enshrouded, and I think that’s how I ended up here today. However, there was always a part of me inside that felt guilty about the past, and my regret, which came too late for me to turn things back, always brought me a great deal of anxiety. I always felt crushed by my dark past. I want to express my deep atonement to the people who must have suffered for a long time while watching me go about my work as an , and I will reflect on and repent my past, which can never be washed away, for the rest of my life. I am tormented and feel guilty about the fact that I have inflicted tremendous damage upon the network, producers, actors, and all of the staff who have been quietly working hard on the set. I desperately hope that the does not see further damage because of me. Upon my knees, I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by me."

Ji Soo's Violence Allegations

The K- was earlier accused by an anonymous user of being a juvenile delinquent and a bully in middle. The online user claimed to be Ji Soo's former classmate and has been a victim of his bullying for 3 years from 2006 to 2008 when they were in middle. The user also revealed that he has the audio recordings as proof of the 27-year-old succumbing to verbal and physical violence to threaten his classmates. The user also shared that Ji Soo was one of the big guys in and would often use his build and strength to beat up kids when they even did the slightest thing to piss him off.

Following this post, many other netizens who were also subject to his bullying came out to speak against the . The netizens shared that Ji Soo was a womaniser in and at one instance had recorded an intimate video of him and a girl while they were having intercourse in the washroom. Another user revealed that the would force the other male students in to sexually abuse the victim and the victim had recorded the abuse conversation as proof.

Ji Soo's agency Keyeast Entertainment also released a statement to the public sharing that they are taking the accusations seriously and are looking into it.

