'Extracurricular' Ending Explained | Will Ji-soo Pay For The Crimes That He's Committed?

The show Extracurricular is a South Korean drama that was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The show stars Kim Dong-hee, Jung Da-bin, Park Ju-hyun, Nam Yoon-soo, Choi Min-soo, Park Hyuk-kwon and Kim Yeo-jin. It traces the story of high-school students, and how a classmate discovers that a top student runs an illegal business.

Extracurricular ending explained

The last episode of the show begins with Mr Lee and Dae-yeol getting killed at the Banana Club Karaoke bar. Gi-tae and his gang are then questioned and interrogated by the police. They link the criminal organization to the high school. The lead investigator in the case then tracks the secret stash of money, and it takes him to the counselling office. Mr Cho is then taking for questioning.

Gi-tae confronts Min-hee and asks her about her involvement in the murder and crime. Min-hee also realises that Ji-soo is directly involved with the compensated dating service that she has been working for. Min-hee refuses to give any kind of information to Gi-tae, so the latter then goes to Da-yeol’s fiancé. It's Da-yeol’s fiancé who unveils that Ji-soo is the mastermind behind all the happenings as well as responsible for the organisation.

Min-hee then confronts Ji-soo. An emotional scene then ensues as the two try to understand each other. Ji-soo explains that he did not have any bad intentions in his mind when he was doing it. Rather, he only wanted to pay for school. Min-hee then records his entire confession.

A struggle between Min-hee and Ji-soo starts as the two start physically fighting. Min-hee falls down the stairs in the process and her head hits the floor. Blood starts pouring out of her head. Instead of calling the ambulance, Ji-soo steals her phone and leaves.

Ji-soo runs to his home but is confronted by Gi-tae. He thinks that he is the first person to confront Ji-soo so he calls Min-hee. Her phone rings in Ji-soo’s bag and he is filled with rage. Gi-tae stabs Ji-soo with a pair of scissors.

Ji-soo is wounded badly as blood starts pouring out. As Gi-tae tries to attack him for the second time, he is knocked out by Gyuri. Gyuri and Ji-soo leave the apartment but as Ji-soo is bleeding, they leave a trail behind. It is almost obvious that the police will catch them, but they are gone.

The final shot is of Ji-soo’s pet crab in a large enclosure. In a few seconds, someone pours water into the habitat and the episode is over. The makers of the show have ended it with a cliffhanger and will continue the next season at the same point. It is unsure whether the person who pours the water is Ji-soo or Gyuri.

