Full House star Bob Saget's sudden demise has left his ardent fans as well as the global entertainment industry in a state of shock. Among myriad tributes and condolence messages pouring in from across the world, American television host Jimmy Kimmel spoke highly of the late comedian and shared anecdotes about their friendship in a heartwarming monologue on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Calling him the 'sweetest man', Jimmy stated that Bob would often send him 'kind and supportive' messages and always had a compliment in hand. Jimmy also revealed how Bob would check in a lot when his son was hospitalized, and further sent love and prayers to Saget's wife Kelly, his daughters and his close ones.

Jimmy Kimmel pays an emotional tribute to Bob Saget

Before beginning Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host addressed the audience and paid homage to the 65-year-old. "Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man...I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people… He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never", he quipped.

He further lauded Saget's efforts for his fight against scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease. Saget joined the board of directors for the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister, Gay, was diagnosed with the disease.

Kimmel also stated, "When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him."

Known for his as role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House as well as his hosting stint in America's Funniest Home Videos, Saget was found dead in a hotel room on January 9, 2022. The shocking incident happened amid Bob's cross-country stand-up tour which began back in September 2021. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

