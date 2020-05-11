John Legend Weaves His Magic As He Sings 'Beauty & The Beast' With Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend stunned people with their performance of Beauty & The Beast at The Disney Family Singalong Volume II. The first volume of the Singalong brought together the cast of High School Musical that had fans going gaga over it. The volume may not have had any amazing reunions but it sure delivered some top-notch performances.

John Legend performs Beauty & The Beast with Jennifer Hudson

It may be a tale as old as time, but John Legend and Jennifer Hudson lit up the special as they came together for the performance. Fans love watching the two come together and create magic with their vocals. John has a history with performing this iconic Beauty & The Beast tune.

John Legend recorded a duet cover version with Ariana Grande that played at the end credits of the popular 2017 Live-action remake of Beauty & The Beast. This version of the two was a homage to the one Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson performed for the 1991 film. Ariana Grande performed during the first volume of the singalong and sang I Won’t Say I’m In Love from Hercules.

Other additionals performers during The Disney Family Singalong included Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, and Rebel Wilson. John Legend also sang a rendition of Beauty and The Beast with Jennifer Hudson. The curtains on the show were raised by The Muppets while the vocal warmup was given by Tituss Burgess. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 12.

The Disney Family Singalong is working towards raising awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and the resources for people in the country who are facing hunger for the first time due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are also actively working towards raising funds to help people by collaborating with charities and performing for the fans. The pandemic truly has people working together to try and ease situations for the people.

Aside from the Disney Singalong, John Legend is currently busy with the last episodes of The Voice season 18. The show recently kicked off the at-home shows and the top 9 performers of the season will be seen performing the songs on May 11 episode. There are singers left in the competition from Legend's team Camm Wess and Zan Fiskum.

