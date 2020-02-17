NBA All-Star Game 2020: Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Watch Video

American singer and actor Jennifer Hudson opened the NBA All-star game night with a performance. Her tribute performance honoured late basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. Jennifer Hudson sang the Donny Hathaway's classic For All We Know before the match began. Meanwhile, a slideshow of Kobe Bryant's pictures was playing in the background.

READ | Shreyas Iyer Meets Toronto Raptors Super Fan Nav Bhatia Ahead Of NBA All-Star Game 2020

Watch the video below:

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

The Oscar-winning singer got choked up briefly at the beginning of the performance. Also, basketball icon and businessman Magic Johnson led an eight-second moment of silence to honour Kobe's first Laker jersey numbers, i.e 8 and 24. Before introducing and giving the centre court to Jennifer Hudson, Magic Johnson told the attendees that he wanted everyone to come together to honour Bryant and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

READ | NBA All-Star Game 2020: Trae Young Stuns Fans With CRAZY Half-court Buzzer-beater; Watch

Magic Johnson took the mike and praised Kobe Bryant. While giving the speech he said that the association will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe. Further, Johnson added that Kobe was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker. The audience also gave a shoutout- “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe" during Johnson's speech.

READ | NBA All-Star Game 2020: Devin Booker Leaves LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard In Awe; Watch

Rapper Common also performed a spoken word tribute and highlighted Kobe's impact on both the Lakers and the sport of basketball as a whole. “He used his game to touch the world’s soul, a king named Kobe Bryant who wore purple and gold. 24 hours a day, you put in work… forget the salary, the 47-year-old songwriter rapped on the stage". As his performance progressed, he also added, "And that’s dedication and that’s the fight so even in the darkest times you’ll feel Kobe’s light,” in his rap.

READ | LBN Vs GNS Dream11 NBA All-Star Game 2020 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All Game Details

(Cover Image Courtesy: Jennifer Hudson Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.