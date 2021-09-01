Jungkook's 24th Birthday: Read About The Meaning Behind Jungkook's Tattoos And Piercings

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, surely knows how to reciprocate his fans' love, which was proven recently as the Korean boy band's member spent time with the BTS Army in the early hours of September 1. The star marked his 24th birthday with his fans in a virtual session that went on for more than two hours. What made it more special was that Jungkook composed songs made up of heartwarming birthday messages sent across by fans. Along with being a fan favourite, Jungkook is also known for his iconic fashion sense, which is amped up by his gorgeous collection of tattoos. Continue reading to know all about his tattoos and piercings

All about Jungkook's tattoo

Out of all the endless tattoos marked on the heartthrob's body, the most apparent is the ARMY one on his hand. The tattoo is across his knuckles dedicated to the group's fan base. The A in the army has no line and appears inverted. Many people theorise that it's an amalgamation of BTS' fandom name, "ARMY", and the members' initials (V, RM, and Yoongi).

There's a J on top of the ARMY's M, which is further speculated to stand for Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin's names. A heart beneath the ARMY tattoo could refer to his relentless love for his fans.

Jungkook also has plus signs between the ARMY letters, while on his thumb one can see '0613' which signifies June 13, the day BTS debuted.

On Jungkook's right arm, one can spot three-striped lines, which fans have connected to what may seem like the Korean flag. Also, the eagle-eyed fan following spotted Jungkook's golden-coloured eye tattoo which is right below his elbow.

The singer was also spotted sporting a tattoo under his elbow that says "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life", which was seen during footage from one of his practice sessions. It is written in traditional Chinese characters.

Addin to the list is a tattoo of a skeleton-hand on his right arm which reportedly means 'RATHER BE DEAD THAN COOL'.

Among the singer's unending list of tattoos comes a piercing. During earlier live sessions with his fans, he revealed the reason behind his eyebrow piercing. He mentioned that it is real, which he got done after becoming tired of the stickers, which was a hassle for him to maintain.

Jungkook said he got his piercing done because he was tired of the stickers!!!



Y'ALL ITS AN OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION BY JUNGKOOK 😭😳😵🙏🙏#jungkook #jk pic.twitter.com/aYPIKIrtmw — BTS_UPDATES⁷ 🐰🎂 (@BTSupdate_7) July 29, 2021

