BTS is regarded as one of the most popular bands and enjoys a massive fanbase. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have a large number of followers from all around the world who celebrate their special days in the most iconic ways. As BTS’member Jungkook turns a year older on 1 September, the BTS Army paid a special tribute to the singer by organising animal adoption, charity fundraisers and even setting up huge billboards.

BTS Army celebrates Jungkook’s birthday

On the occasion of BTS member Junkook’s birthday, numerous Army members took to Twitter and penned hearty wishes for the singer. They even gave stunning glimpses of how they were celebrating the singer’s birthday in the most special way. One of the users took to Twitter and shared a video clip revealing how the Egyptian Army was celebrating Jungkook’s birthday by singing ‘Left & Right’ in a room with their phone flashlights on. On the other hand, some users shared glimpses of how a magic shop had been set up that was named Jungkook China with a massive Jungkook doll kept outside.

Some even decked up a Jungkook-themed birthday bus running through the Peru streets. Moreover, the BTS Army also conducted a 5-day flash charity fundraiser supporting a project that provides menstrual health education in Africa.

Jungkook themed birthday bus running through the streets of Lima, Peru. Thank you Peruvian ARMYs🚎pic.twitter.com/1S2SV8jKZU — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 31, 2022

Celebrating Jungkook's birthday with #GiveACupWithJK, a 5-day flash fundraiser supporting @thecovaproject, an NGO that provides menstrual cups and menstrual health education to people across Africa 🌎



Donate: https://t.co/omoeYEeFA5 pic.twitter.com/XFU3OYIaSc — One in an ARMY Charity Project 💜❤🧡 (@OneInAnARMY) August 27, 2022

Moreover, even the fans in India were celebrating the day in a beautiful way by revealing how they put a huge bus shelter billboard in the Mulund area of Mumbai with a note that read “Happy birthday Jungkook.” Jungkook's birthday project also included an animal adoption announcement in which an organisation revealed that they were sponsoring three abandoned dogs while putting up a couple of other dogs for adoption. On the other hand, the world’s largest container shopping mall in Seoul celebrated Jungkook’s Special‘Kuku Themed’ birthday celebration and set up a massive euphoria doll for everyone to enjoy Jungkook Day. Apart from this, the Army also penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the singer and shared pictures of him online.

Check them out:

✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️



Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India



LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India

DATE : 210829 - 210804 pic.twitter.com/oLvdD9vWPN — JUNGKOOK INDIA ‹ | › (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 27, 2021

✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️

Part - 2



In honor of Jungkook’s upcoming birthday, we are sponsored three abondoned dogs in India under Jungkook's name. pic.twitter.com/rlz5ANPsrQ — JUNGKOOK INDIA ‹ | › (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 28, 2021

Image: Instagram/@jungkook.97