Justin Bieber And Usher's Best Moments On 'The Ellen Show'

Justin Bieber and Usher are among the most famous pop stars working in the industry today While Justin Bieber hit the limelight with his song Baby, Usher rose to fame in the late 1990s with the release of his second album My Way (1997). The I Dont Care singer considers Usher Raymond as his mentor. At the age of 13, Justin Bieber was signed by Usher for their collaboration song Somebody To Love. Reportedly, Justin Timberlake lost the bidding war to Usher in the run to sign Bieber. Check out some of the best moments of Justin Bieber and Usher Raymond from the popular talk show, The Ellen Show.

Spill The Tea

In a recent episode of The Ellen Show, Justin Beiber and Usher were invited to play the famous Ellen's game, Spill The Tea. Along with Justin and Usher, three others from the audience were seen playing the game. Watch the video and check out the singers spilling their tea on The Ellen Show.

Ellen's gift for Justin

In an older episode of The Ellen Show from the year 2011, the host gave a surprise gift to Justin on her show for his birthday. In the episode, Usher enters driving a golf van on the stage as his surprise gift. The van is personalised with Ellen and Justin's pictures stuck on it. It also had a goofy hairstyle, trying to copy Beiber's hairstyle.

In the year 2010, when Justin Beiber was newly signed by Usher for a collaboration album, the duo made a great team. In one of The Ellen Show episodes, Justin and Usher were seen dancing together. Usher praised Justin for his artistic talent and abilities. Check out the video:

Usher Praises Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber shared that Usher is not just his inspiration but also his mentor. During one of the show's episodes, Usher spoke about admiring the Sorry singer. The Incredibles 2 star called him young and talented. Take a look at the YouTube Video.

