Justin Bieber Asks Friend To Perform Like Indian Drummer At 'Jagrata'; Fans React

A video of an Indian drummer playing 'dhol' has been doing the rounds on social media which has also caught Canadian singer Justin Bieber's attention. The video had a drummer continuously jumping as he plays the drum at the 'Jagrata' (A religious vigil during which prayers or other ceremonies are performed). The man's contagious enthusiasm has impressed netizens and left some in splits, as evident from the comments and reactions to the video on social media.

Justin Bieber impressed by the Indian drummer's enthusiasm

The Intentions crooner was so fascinated by the video that he took to his Instagram handle and reshared it on his Instagram Stories. He even tagged his drummer friend Devon Taylor asking him to perform in the same manner at his next show. The 28-year-old singer wrote, "@stixxtaylor, I am expecting you to do this next show."

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/2SAhOIx4st — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) August 1, 2022

The video was shared on Instagram by Rangile Haryanvi. Soon after it went viral, Justin Bieber's fans took to the comments section and poured funny reactions to the post. A fan wrote, "Dude Justin Bieber shared this funny btw"; another one commented, "this is how you enjoy your job", and an Instagram user wrote, "Ayyooo what's this @justinbieber watching these days" and many dropped laughing emoticons to it.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber returned to the stage in Italy and gave an energetic performance two months after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Sharing a clip from the gig, the Grammy-winner wrote, "Luv u guys and I missed you".

The singer is all set to come to India this October for the Justice World Tour. He will be performing at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). This year, the tickets are priced between Rs 4,000 to 35,000. This comes after much uncertainty when the singer announced he was battling a health condition. Justin earlier took to his social media space and announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome due to which one side of his face has been paralysed. As a result, Bieber had to cancel the dates of his Justice World Tour. However, he later announced that he will resume his tour.