Justin Bieber's 1st Performance After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis Leaves Fans Thrilled

Justin Bieber was recently in the news after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and postponed his Justice tour dates. The singer is now back in action during his latest performance at Lucca Summer Festival and his fans couldn't keep calm as they welcomed the singer with love. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Justine Bieber’s return after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber back in action at Lucca Summer Festival

Popular singer Justin Bieber recently had his fans worried after he shared a shocking health update on his social media account and postponed several concerts. The Peaches singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, due to which half of his face was paralysed. While the fans were hoping to watch the singer recover and return to the stage soon, Bieber recently left them astonished as he performed at the Lucca Summer Festival held in Italy. The fans who attended the concert kept on sharing glimpses of Justin Bieber performing on stage and expressed their excitement of watching him perform after a long time. Many of them stated how happy and emotional they were to have Bieber back after his heath update while others dropped videos and photos of themselves dancing and enjoying the concert.

@justinbieber so happy to see you looking and feeling this good 🥹🥹 we love you ❤️ #JusticeTourLucca pic.twitter.com/j2G8KNCWvh — Dajana (@Bieberz94_3) August 1, 2022

everyone: 🧍🏾🧍🏾‍♀️🤳🏾🧍🏾🧍🏾‍♀️🤳🏾



us: HONEST! 💃🏾🥵🗣 YOU MODEST 🤙🏾💃🏾, I LIKE IT!☝🏾💃🏾🗣 pic.twitter.com/GcTcyYCREY — anny in italy • TODAY (@beautyofjdb) August 1, 2022

How sweet! Look what the fans made for Justin tonight 🦋🤍 #JusticeTourLucca



📸: drjocelynmiranda pic.twitter.com/ZXhOSobNQK — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) July 31, 2022

As per a recent report by Variety, after the singer’s performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, he will head to Europe, where he is scheduled to give five appearances before he heads to South America in September. He will then make his way to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Bieber earlier postponed his North America tour dates owing to his health and is yet to announce the rescheduled dates.

Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The Baby singer earlier announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome as he took to social media and shared a clip demonstrating his facial paralysis. He said, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

(Image: @JusticeTourNews/Twitter)