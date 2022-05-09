Justin Bieber Blacklisted By Ferrari Due To His Behaviour After Kim Kardashian: Report

Ferrari recently announced that, due to singer Justin Bieber's behaviour, the latter has been banned from buying Ferrari in the future. The news came out via the Milan-based newspaper, Il Giornale's report in which it was revealed that the singer failed to respect the ethical codes of maintenance and usage of the cars.

As per the reports, Justin Bieber modified his 458 with a Liberty Walk body kit and even allegedly lost the car back in 2015.

The reports also revealed that apart from modifying the car and losing the back, he even tried selling his car at a charity auction without informing Ferrari. According to the rules of the company, it states that a customer cannot sell their car in the first year and if they wish to sell it thereafter, they need to seek permission from Ferrari. Along with that, it is also stated that any unauthorised modifications will not be appreciated. It is a lesser-known fact that Bieber lost his 458 modified in 2016 after he was spotted partying in Los Angeles.

Moreover, Justin Bieber is not the only one on the bammed list as there have been many more celebrities who have been banned by Ferrari in the past. It included Kim Kardashian as she reportedly accepted a Prancing Horse as a wedding gift from a fraudster. Even the notable Hollywood star, Nicolas Cage, who has a massive car collection, bought a $1 million Ferrari Enzo back in 2003 but was forced to sell the same due to bankruptcy. The company later decided to ban the artist as they believed the incident would affect their brand name. Also, music producer and artist Deadmau5 was also added to the list along with others namely Rapper 50 Cent, Preston Henn, and others.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @JUSTINBIEBER