Justin Bieber Recalls Past Trauma; Says He Thought 'marriage Would Solve All His Problems'

Canadian singing sensation, Justin Bieber recently opened up about his 'emotional breakdown' in the past, stating that marrying Hailey Bieber could fix all the problems. The couple was recently seen together as they walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2022 and won the hearts of their fans as they posed for the camera.

Justin Bieber opens up about his 'emotional breakdown'

As per the report by People, Justin Bieber spoke about undergoing an emotional breakdown during the early times of his career. In his interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the Baby fame opened up on how he believed that marriage was the answer to his problems and why he thought it would get solved once his partner came along.

The Peaches fame stated that it has been a journey that made him realize that marriage is not an answer to his personal problems. The 28-year-old singer said, "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man." He even revealed that it was a result of his past trauma and circumstances.

'My faith helps me stay positive': Justin Bieber

Further adding about how religion has played an important part in his life, the singing sensation got candid about how his life has been positively impacted by it. He said, "My faith helps me stay positive and not go too hard on myself", adding, "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

The Drew House founder further said, "But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves. And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man."

