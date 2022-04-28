Justin Bieber Bonds With Friend's Baby In Adorable Post; Fans Say 'you'll Be A Great Dad'

Peaches singer Justin Bieber has created quite a buzz amongst his Instagram family with his latest adorable social media post. The Yummy hit-maker can be seen showing off his parenting skills as he babysits his friend Jason Kennedy's newborn baby boy. Fans of the pop star have gone berserk ever since the social media posts have surfaced online, they are demanding Bieber share the good news of his own.

Justin Bieber displays his parenting skills

In the new post shared by him, Justin Bieber can be seen chilling with his pal Jason Kennedy as he holds his newborn in his hands. With an infectious smile on his face, Justin can be seen feeding the newborn in a slew of adorable photos. Meanwhile, the Yummy hit-maker also entertains the baby as the camera captures them together. The new photos see Justin in his signature 'Drew' hoodie and comfy sweat pants, with a red cap rounding off his casual look.

In another post, Justin can be seen posing with the newborn as the little munchkin is busy gazing at him in the cute photos. Both of them enjoy a gala time alongside each other. Take a look:

As soon as the posts surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of Justin went gaga over it. Beliebers in large numbers demanded they need a ‘Bieber baby’. A user also commented, “omg there’s nothing cuter than u with babies.” Red heart emoticons swamped the comment section of the post as netizens hailed the photos ‘cute and adorable’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On Saturday, the pop singer took to Instagram to share the name of the song that he was jamming to. However, what caught fans' attention was Justin Beiber's romantic phone display that had a smiling photo of his wife Hailey. In the picture shared by Bieber, he is seen listening to fellow musician Josh Levi's Vices. Meanwhile, his display has an adorable photo of Hailey in a black full sleeves top. Posing in front of what appears to be a beach, Hailey smiles as the camera captures her. Take a look at Justin's mobile wallpaper below:

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber