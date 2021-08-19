Justin Bieber Collabs With Skrillex For New Song, 'Don't Go'; Check Out The Preview Here

American pop-star Justin Bieber is all set to reunite with Skrillex for another banging collab in August. The Baby singer dropped a teaser of his latest song with Skrillex on Instagram on Thursday. According to the short snippet on Instagram, apart from Beiber and Skrillex, the song titled 'Don't Go' will also feature Don Toliver.

Justin Bieber's new song: 'Don't Go'

Justin Beiber and Skrillex have come together on numerous occasions to co-write and produce chart-topping tracks. Some of their notable collaborations are Bieber’s hit song - Sorry, 2 Much, Somebody and Loved By You featuring Burna Boy. However, it was the duo's first major collab, i.e. Where Are Ü Now from Skrillex and Diplo’s 2015 album Jack Ü that had first put their collab in the limelight.

Now fans will witness their reunion for their new song- Don't Go which will also feature Don Toliver. As far as the teaser goes, the song is an R&B track coupled with strong bass and contemporary Skrillex production. Check out a preview of Justin Beiber Don't Go below.

When is Justin Bieber's new song coming out?

Beiber and Skrillex had sparked rumours of collaboration after being spotted together in the studio in November 2020. The latest teaser that released on Thursday has got several fans asking when is Justin Bieber's new song coming out? There is good news on that front. Fans don't have to wait for too long for the new song to drop. Justin Bieber Don't Go track will release on August 20, Friday. A music video of the Justin Bieber Skrillex collab will also be released however, it is not confirmed whether the video will also be out on the same day as the track's release date.