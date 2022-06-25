Justin Bieber Condemns Roe V. Wade Ruling; Dua Lipa Calls It 'war On Women & Our Bodies'

In a significant curtailment of women's rights, the US Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which gave women in America the liberty to have an abortion before the foetus is viable outside the womb (before 24-28 weeks). The new decision now makes it a matter for each individual state in the US to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions in accordance with the ruling state government’s policies.

Soon after the Roe v. Wade ruling, many big personalities in Hollywood expressed outrage on social media, while women even came out on the streets to protest. Now, on Saturday, Justin Bieber condemned the ruling online, while singer Dua Lipa called it a 'war' on women and their bodies.

Justin Bieber condemns US abortion ruling

On June 25, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram space and wrote in his Instagram stories, "For what it's worth, I think women should have the choice what to do with their own bodies". Bieber's IG story was also reshared by his wife, model Hailey Baldwin on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

'We're regressing backwards'- Dua Lipa

British singer Dua Lipa also took to her Instagram handle and expressed outrage over the court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Levitating crooner wrote, "Woke up feeling absolutely miserable after yesterday's shocking news about the overturn of Roe v Wade." Terming it as the 'war' on women and their bodies, the 26-year-old said, "I'm finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that this has EVERYTHING to do with the war on women and our bodies. We're regressing backwards at such a high speed it worries me deeply for our future and what consequences we will suffer due to this decision made by f***ing dinosaurs that won't even be around to live through this devastation."

"What a f***ing s***ty couple of days. If anyone wants to talk about this and needs support or is feeling as confused and lost as I am - reach out. I'll put up some links for protests and organizations that are doing their best to help", she further noted.

Halle Berry says she is 'outraged'

Reacting to the US abortion ruling, American actor Halle Berry asked the government to 'stop the war against women'. The Catwoman star shared a picture of people protesting against the court's ruling and wrote, "I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BU****IT. Something has to be done!! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it and talk about-we must DO SOMETHING about it."

Lizzo has prepared to hit the road for her tour as she announced that $500,000 from her upcoming performances would go towards Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. She wrote in a tweet, "I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars".