Justin Bieber Debuts At NPR's Tiny Desk Concert With Single 'Peaches' From Album 'Justice'

After taking a Grammy home, singer Justin Bieber has now made his first appearance on the NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert with a bang. He debuted at the concert by crooning a brand new song from his upcoming album Justice. The 27-year-old musician surprised fans with the world premiere of his track ‘Peaches’ during the concert which took place on Wednesday, March 17, as reported by People.

Ardent fans of the Yummy hitmaker are desperately waiting for the release of his upcoming album which is scheduled to release on Friday, March 18. The recorded version of the track will reportedly feature guest vocals from famous artist including GIVEÅŒN and Daniel Caesar. In the recent past, the Sorry singer has treated fans to three more songs from the forthcoming album, Justice.

On Wednesday, along with surprising fans with Peaches, the pop star took to his social media space for sharing another piece of good news with fans. He announced that Peaches music video will also be releasing on Friday with his brand new album. In the picture shared by him, Justin Bieber appears in a quirky orange retro suit with a bandanna band rounding up his look. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Billboard, the Yummy singer revealed that he has used the COVID-19 lockdown to reflect on all crucial decisions taken by him in the past. According to the singer, this self-reflection period helped him uncover that success can never make him ‘truly happy’. This is because it was never ‘emotionally fulfilling’ for him, details the singer

During the discussion, he explained that everything in his life only revolved around ‘success and benchmarks’ in the past. However, even though he was successful, all his personal relationships were only ‘suffering’. At the time, the singer has enough money and fame, but it was never fulfilling for him. Now, Justin has reached a level of understanding that being successful is not a ‘be-all and end-all’ to his happiness. On the professional front, he recently won a Grammy for best country duo/ group performance for his collaboration with Dan + Shay for 10,000 Hours.