Justin Bieber shares a very special bond with his siblings Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon, and Bay. The singer is known to shower love on his band of siblings. As the All I Want For Christmas Is You artiste's sister Jazmyn Bieber turned a year older on Monday, he took to his social media space and dropped a string of throwback pictures sending birthday love to his beloved sister.

Justin Bieber wishes his sister Jazmyn Bieber on her birthday

On May 30, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and sent out loving wishes to his little sister, Jazmyn, on her 14th birthday. The Grammy winner posted a series of pictures, wherein the first pic featured the two siblings posing for a goofy selfie. The next two pictures saw Justin and Jazmyn from their childhood days adorably posing with each other.

Sharing the pictures, the 28-year-old penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote "Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber (sic)"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "You’re so sweet 🥺❤️ (sic)" and another wrote "Time flies oh my god! Happy bday to Jazzzzzzzzy. (sic)"

Justin Bieber's heartwarming note for wife Hailey Bieber

Justin is known to express his feelings for the people close to him. On wife, model Hailey Bieber's birthday in March, he had similarly penned a note filled with throwback pictures. He had then captioned it, "Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️."

Justin Bieber to perform in India

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Justin will soon be touring India as a part of his Justice Tour. The concert is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi on October 18, and will be the second time he will be performing in the country.

Image: Instagram@justinbieber