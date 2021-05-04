Justin Bieber Enjoys Game Of Hockey With DJ Khaled And Rapper 21 Savage; See Pics

Justin Bieber reunited with DJ Khalid for his twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled. It was for Let It Go song that also features rapper, 21 Savage. Following the release of the audio track, the three artists recently filmed the music video and were seen playing golf while doing so.

Justin Bieber plays golf with DJ Khaled and 21 Savage

Justin Bieber has more than 170 million followers on his Instagram handle and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently posted pictures from the sets of the Let It Go music video. In them, he is seen playing golf with DJ Khaled and 21 Savage. JB sported a Toronto Maples Leaf's jersey with 'Gilmour' on the back, a reference to 80s/90s hockey veteran Dave Gilmour. He had his dreadlocked hair in two little pigtails with jorts and clean sneakers. The three artists are seen having fun while shooting the video and playing golf. Check out Justin Bieber's Instagram posts below.

Let It Go is a peppy romantic number from Khaled Khaled album sung by DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. The track has crossed around two million views on YouTube and has received praises from the listeners. With the music video comping up, its popularity will only increase. The album consists of around 14 songs and includes artists like Cardi B, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Big Sean, Nas, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and others.

Promo Image Source: justinbieber Instagram