Justin Bieber Has Worked With These Record Labels Over His Decade-long Career; See List

After five years, Justin Bieber is back with his fifth studio album Changes, which also features artists like Post Malone and Travis Scott. The last decade was a game-changing one of Beiber as he's evolved and so has his music. Changes features catchy tracks like Yummy and Intentions, which has kept listeners hooked. Over the span of his decade-long career, Bieber has signed on by and his music has been released by various records labels. Take a look into it below.

Def Jam Recordings

Purpose is the fourth studio album by Canadian singer Justin Bieber. It was released in 2015 by Def Jam Recordings and School Boy Records. The album blends pop and electro dance music, and fans have deemed it among the most popular albums of Bieber.

Island Records

Believe, which is the third studio album by Canadian singer Justin Bieber, released in, 2012 by Island Records. My World 2.0, which is the debut studio album by the singer, was released in 2010 by the same. Also, Under the Mistletoe, which served as the first Christmas album and his second studio album was released the following year (2011) by the same. Journals, which is a compilation album, was released digitally through online platforms such as iTunes in 2013 by Island Records.

School Boy Records

This label is, along with Universal Music Group, responsible for several viral musical hits. Similarly, School Boy Records has had enormous success with Justin Bieber's songs Baby and One Time. Purpose was also released by School Boy Records and Def Jam Recordings.

RBMG Records

Changes is the fifth studio album by the Canadian singer. It was released on February 14, 2020, by Def Jam Recordings and RBMG serving as the follow-up to his 2015 album Purpose. My Worlds Acoustic, the first remix album by Justin, was also released by RBMG records. Never Say Never: The Remixes, the second remix album by the recording artist was released in 2011 by RBMG records.

