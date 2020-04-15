Justin Bieber Has Been Part Of THESE Many Documentaries, See The Full List Here

2020 seems to be really going well for Justin Bieber. The singing sensation kickstarted his year with back-to-back chartbuster hits from Yummy, Intentions, Forever, Habitual, Get Me, Come Around Me amid several others every Justin B's song topped the radio charts over weeks. But what really stunned beliebers was when the Yummy singer announced his documentary titled Seasons.

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

Read: Selena Gomez Was Busy Doing THIS On The Day Her Ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber Got Married

But do you know that Seasons is apparently not the only documentary Justin Bieber has been a part of? In fact, JB has featured in a few popular documentaries of his contemporaries. Talking about Justin Bieber and his documentaries, let's take a look at the list documentaries he has featured in.

Seasons (2020)

Source: Youtube

The global pop star shocked the world when he suddenly decided to cancel all his tours in 2017 summer. Post that, Justin Bieber went through a rough phase and numerous speculations regarding the cause of such a huge decision started doing rounds in the rumour mills for quite some time. Some said he was into drugs, some anticipated his family issues, and believed it was his breakup with Selena Gomez. But Justin Bieber in order to put an end to the rumours announced his documentary in December 2019. The Justin Bieber Youtube documentary Seasons, gives one an insight into his life during the Purpose tour, and what made him put an end to it. It is a ground-breaking documentary with millions of views.

Read: Katy Perry: Times When The Teenage Dream Popstar Proved She's A True Fashionista

Katy Perry: Part of Me The Movie (2012)

Source: Youtube

Justin Bieber is friends with quite a few of his contemporaries. Popstar singer Katy Perry released her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me The Movie in 2012. The audiences were in for a pleasant surprise when they saw Justin Bieber sharing screen space with the Fireworks singer in Katy Perry: Part of Me The Movie. Not just that, Justin along with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez also came at the lavish premiere of Katy Perry: Part of Me The Movie. Both not only enjoyed the film but were supportive of Katy Perry in her new endeavour. As a matter of fact, they also cheered their friend, when performed at the film premiere Katy Perry: Part of Me The Movie on some of her biggest hits.

Read: Taylor Swift's Publicist Tree Paine Has Stood By Her Through Thick And Thin

Lennon or McCartney: Beatles Documentary

Source: Youtube

John Lennon and Paul McCartney are part of the celebrated band The Beatles. The two are counted amongst the greatest musical legends of all time. The partnership between the two music geniuses was well-known. Their journey as artists was recorded and presented in the form of a documentary. Hundreds of singers. songwriters and musicians were interviewed to share their take on Lennon or McCartney. Justin Bieber too featured in a small section of the Lennon or McCartney documentary.

Read: Chrissy Teigen's Most Humorous Tweets Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.