Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson & Others Unite To Support The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Five of the top-notch singers and songwriters came together recently to extend their support to the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at its charity event. Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day performed at the event hosted by the former basketball player. Jimmy Kimmel was the emcee for the night and kept the audience entertained.

Justin Bieber took the stage and enthralled the audience with a five-song set from his most recent album, Justice. Snoop Dogg was the celebrity who stepped onto the stage last and gave the audience a joint performance with O'Neal himself. O'Neal also shared pictures with Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber after the event came to an end.

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and others grace the stage with their presence

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation lends its support to Boys & Girls Clubs and schools. It also believes in giving youth the chance to reach their full potential. Kelly Clarkson got emotional and mentioned that there was a time in her life when she could not afford daycare, just like O'Neal. She mentioned that everyone only knows where she is in life right now, but doesn’t know where she came from. She mentioned that she was a kid who ‘grew up on hand-me-downs’ and emphasised that everyone needs opportunities and a helping hand.

O'Neal took to his foundation's Instagram account a few days ahead of the event to share the lineup of performers who would grace the stage with their presence. The list included Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day and the caption of the post mentioned that the countdown had begun. He also urged people to book their tickets and extend a helping hand to 'undeserved youth'.

Apart from the night in Las Vegas is jam-packed with some enjoyable live performances, there were also a few exciting things up for auction. Some of them included a trip to Africa, Lakers tickets, UFC tickets and more. One of the items up for auction was the chance to bag a walk-on role in Adam Sandler’s next film, which O'Neal won for a whopping $90,000, as per reports by People.

