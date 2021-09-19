Demi Lovato Hails Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber's Relationship As 'couple Goals'

Hailey Bieber participated in Friday's episode of Demi Lovato's 4D podcast, where she discussed a variety of topics, including her marriage to Justin Bieber and how the two maintain their relationship. During the conversation, Hailey spoke about how important it is to have space in any relationship, especially marriage, and how the couple is 'obsessed with each other but also spend enough time apart.

Demi Lovato referred to Justin and Hailey Bieber giving "couple goals" in an interview with Hailey on their podcast. Lovato was praising the model and her husband's concept of preserving distance in a relationship. Hailey gave an example of how they are able to hang out in their respective groups without feeling obligated to hang out with one another, despite the fact that they both value their personal space.

Demi Lovato hails Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's relationship as 'couple goals'

As reported by PinkVilla, Hailey told Lovato, "One of the things that I love the most is if we're out somewhere together... we could separate for hours at a party and find each other for five minutes and be like, 'Hey are you having fun? O cool. See you in a bit.' And just like keep moving. That feels like a good space to me." Lovato responded by saying, "This is like goals. Couple goals."

Hailey Bieber clarifies on rumours about her being mistreated by Justin Bieber

Hailey also cleared the air regarding all the rumours that Justin Bieber "mistreated her" during the same meeting. The model gushed about her husband, describing him as kind and affectionate. Hailey complimented her husband, stating, she is happy to be with someone who is really appreciative of her, and that everyone who knows them personally would agree. Hailey described her musician husband as the more emotional and sensitive one in the relationship, while also stating that she is highly practical and the problem solver in the relationship.

“You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said. “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite," she further added.

(Image: Instagram/Demi Lovato/Justin Bieber)