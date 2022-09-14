Justin Bieber Marks 4th Wedding Anniversary With Hailey; Shares Adorable Unseen Picture

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most loved Hollywood couples who often express their adoration for each other via social media. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in September 2018, recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. Sharing a mushy glimpse alongside his wife, the Baby hitmaker penned a sweet note to mark the milestone. Hailey also dropped a trail of the couple's photos as she wished 'the most beautiful human' Justin.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 14, Justin dropped a monochrome selfie of the duo laying next to each other with a puppy in between them. "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," he wrote.

On the other hand, Hailey dropped a carousel of images of the couple, including a glimpse of their South Carolina wedding ceremony held a year after they tied the knot in a courthouse. The 25-year-old mentioned, "4 years married to you," she wrote in the caption. "The most beautiful human I've ever known... the love of my life. Thank God for you."

Hailey recently opened up about the couple's health scares and how they've put a strong front despite the setbacks. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, the model mentioned, "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," and added, "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out."

Talking about the constant effort that's required for a marriage to work, she stated, "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUSTINBIEBER)