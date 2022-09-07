Will Justin Bieber's India Concert Take Place After Singer Cancels Tour? Here's The Answer

Pop icon Justin Bieber's fans were treated to disheartening news on Wednesday after the singer cancelled all the remaining shows of his 'Justice World Tour' in order to prioritise his health. For the unknown, Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June after which he has been working on his body to improve his condition.

The Baby star had announced the cancellation of his tour with a note on Instagram where he addressed his battle with the disease and how he wanted some time off to take care of his health. The sudden announcement left fans sad, especially in India who were looking forward to his concert in New Delhi as a part of the Asia leg of the tour.

Justin Bieber's India concert promoters share update on singer's tour

After Bieber cancelled his tour, fans were concerned about his India tour. Coming in as a great respite for fans, the promoters of his concert in the country shared the good news that his show in India is on track. The 28-year-old singer is scheduled to perform in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 as part of his Justice Tour.

In a statement, a representative from BookMyShow, who is promoting the event told Hindustan Times that his Asia leg of the tour is happening, "We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish him a speedy recovery. We admire his decision to put his health first and can’t wait to see him back on the road. As per our understanding, the Asia leg of the Justice Tour, which includes the New Delhi show in October, is set to continue as scheduled."

Earlier, Justin who needs proper rest to get better amid his health concerns due to the disease, the singer shared a note on Instagram that read, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partially paralysed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”(sic)

Following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, which caused partial paralysis to his face, he had taken a break from performing on stage but later made a successful comeback.