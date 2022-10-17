Justin Bieber Opens Up About Wife Hailey And Ex Selena's Photo: Here's How He Feels

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been making headlines for a while after the American model addressed rumours of her stealing her now husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. However, the two women recently put all such rumours to rest after they posed for a photo for the first time. With the picture, they not only surprised their fans but also made the Yummy crooner happy.

Selena Gomes and Hailey Bieber recently attended the star-studded 2022 Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At the event, Gomez and Bieber posed for some impromptu photos and shut down all the rumours about their rift. The picture was captured by photographer Tyrell Hampton, who also shared the snap on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Plot twist." The two could be seen pouting in the photo while the Wolves singer placed her hand on Hailey's leg.

Gomez and Bieber's fans were thrilled to see the two getting along. An Instagram user wrote, "THE INTERNET IS GOING TO BREAK," while another penned, "This post will go down in history." Many also sent their love and respect to the duo.

Earlier, both Hailey and Selena addressed the rumours and slammed them. While the model said she had a word with Gomez after her wedding to Justin Bieber, Gomez also asked her fans to practice kindness via social media.

Justin Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's picture together

While Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's fans are thrilled to see their picture together, Justin Bieber is also reportedly happy. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the Grammy Award-winning singer has revealed his reaction to his wife and ex-girlfriend getting along. The source revealed that the Peaches crooner is happy they can all move on and have a peaceful union. The source said, "Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone." The report also revealed that Gomez and Bieber wanted to convey the message that they do not have any bad feelings between them.

Image: Instagram/@tyrellhampton/AP