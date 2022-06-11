Justin Bieber Opens Up On Suffering From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; 'My Eye Is Not Blinking'

Much-loved singer Justin Bieber had earlier taken some time off from all his tours and concerts due to some ongoing health issues. As a result, Bieber had to cancel the dates of his Justice World Tour.

Recently, the Love Me singer took to his social media space and shared a shocking heath update revealing why he paused his Justice World tour. Through the video clip, Bieber revealed to his fans that half of his face is paralysed as he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

On Saturday, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video message addressing all his fans about being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head resulting in partial facial paralysis.“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on”, Bieber states as he starts his message. He further continues, "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Explaining his syndrome and how badly the virus had affected him, Bieber said-

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body's telling me I gotta slow down."

Bieber further stated, “I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be. But it’s gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God. I trust that this is all gonna … it’s all for a reason, I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest, and I love you guys."

Here, take a look at the video-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comment section and wished for the 28-years-old singer's speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "Justin, don't worry about the shows. Your beliebers only care about your health. We are praying for you. I'm sure you'll get better soon and get back on stage to do what you love. We are with you, always. ❤️" while another wrote, "health is wealth. keeping you in my prayers and wishing you a speedy recovery. take care of you Justin, we love you ❤️🙏🏻".

More about Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Reportedly, the syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) and occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. The syndrome not only results in facial paralysis but also causes painful rashes around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth. Moreover, it can also lead to hearing loss on one side.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUSTINBIEBER