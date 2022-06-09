Justin Bieber Postpones North American Tour Dates Due To Bad Health; 'My Heart Breaks..'

Justin Bieber has decided to take some time off from his tour due to an ongoing health issue, with the singer declaring that his sickness is getting worse despite taking all measures. The Peaches hitmaker released a statement on social media, stating that he'll be postponing the start of his North American 'Justice' tour due to doctors' recommendations.

Without divulging any details about his sickness, the 28-year-old says his 'heart breaks' to see his performances getting delayed, but assured fans that he will rest and get better. According to Billboard, Bieber was to perform in Toronto, Washington D.C., and New York City over the next few weeks.

Justin Bieber postpones North American tour dates due to worsened health

Taking to his Instagram stories, Bieber stated," Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)." He continued, "To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

Due to feeling under the weather, Justin Bieber will be cancelling the next few shows this week. More updates to come on rescheduled dates and refunds. pic.twitter.com/Ji5w9rstq8 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 7, 2022

His Justice tour, which was initially slated to begin in March 2020, has faced various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bieber had also tested positive for the virus earlier this year, leading to further delays. He has, however, completed the UK and Europe leg of his tour in February ad March.

According to Marca reports, Bieber has perhaps postponed the dates due to his Lyme disease condition, which has also previously affected celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, and Amy Schumer. Revealing his diagnosis on social media back in 2020, Bieber mentioned, "While many people keep saying that Bieber looks terrible, that he uses methamphetamine, etc., what they don't realize is that I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease."

Bieber's wife and supermodel Hailey also had a health scare recently after suffering a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. She detailed her condition in a detailed YouTube video in order to aid people going through something similar. Hailey confirmed that she has recovered now.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUSTINBIEBER)