Justin Bieber Postpones 2 NYC Shows Post Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis; Read Statement

Pop-sensation Justin Bieber left his fans in great shock recently after he revealed being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, due to which one side of his face has been paralyzed. Due to his illness, the 28-year-old star has been facing hiccups in his professional commitments.

The singer, who was gearing up for his upcoming shows on the NYC tour at Madison Square Garden, has been forced to postpone it because of his ongoing health issues. Justin was originally slated to perform at New York City's iconic venue Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday as part of his 'Justice World Tour.'

Justin Bieber postpones NYC tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The major update was given by the venue's official Instagram post that read, "Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed."

According to People, the singer's tour promoter AEG Presents also shared a statement that updated on the fact that the singer has been seeking treatment for his condition. "Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.", the statement read.

Just a week ahead of the tour, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left one side of his face paralyzed. The singer's wife Hailey Bieber also confirmed the postponement, sharing the venue's post on her Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

The Baby singer had made the shocking revelation about his medical condition on social media while sharing a video and describing the effects. Now, for those who are unaware, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth. It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. Those who are believed to have been affected by the disease will face infection in the facial nerve near the inner ear. This leads to irritation and swelling of the nerve.

IMAGE: Instagram/JustinBieber