Justin Bieber Recalls Diddy Rejecting His Song When He Was 14: I Wrote For Him...

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took a trip down memory lane to celebrate the release of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ new project, ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’.

The ‘Confident’ artiste recalled a time before the fame when he tried to offer his talents to Diddy but was shut down, reports People magazine. “I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha,” Bieber said on his Instagram Story.

Unfortunately, “it would be a hard no from him,” as Bieber put it. However, the Canadian superstar is proof that a dream deferred is not always a dream denied. “Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy,” the 29-year-old concluded.

As per People, Diddy’s new album was released on Friday and features a long list of top-tier talent, including Bieber. The two collaborated on the song ‘Moments’, Bieber included a screenshot of the ballad playing on his phone for the Instagram Story post.

The ‘Hello Good Morning’ hitmaker’s last LP came in 2006 with Press Play. For The Love Album, in addition to Bieber, Diddy recruited Fabolous, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, H.E.R., The Weeknd, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige and many more for the 23-track body of work. Ahead of the album’s release, the Bad Boy founder received the Global Icon Award at the 2023 VMAs.

"This is what's up. Love wins ya'll. Love wins. This is so surreal, I appreciate ya'll coming and giving me my flowers and celebrating me (sic)", he said during his acceptance speech while proudly holding his Moon Person trophy. "Of course I have to thank God because that's my secret weapon. This is a dream come true for me. I grew up watching MTV like, 'Man, I wish one day I could be up there,' and I started out as a paper boy. I didn't know I was going to be here."