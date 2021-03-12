Justin Bieber Reveals The Real Reason Why He Doesn't Have A Cellphone Anymore

Justin Bieber has revealed the real reason why he doesn't carry a cellphone anymore. The Yummy singer revealed in an interview that he has "learnt to have boundaries" and he says he doesn't "owe anybody anything". He also stated that he keeps connecting with his team via iPad. Read on to know what Justin Bieber revealed about his work-life schedule.

Justin Bieber reveals the reason he doesn't use a cellphone anymore

In an interview with Billboard, the 27-year-old singer revealed the reason why he doesn't use a phone anymore, as he now uses only his iPad to communicate to his team and also post updates about his work on social media. He spoke about his work-life balance where post 6 pm he devotes time for his wife and family and wakes up at 8 am every morning. The singer said that he has reflected on his past mistakes and changed his entire outlook on life, as he gained maturity.

The singer is about to drop his sixth studio album Justice due to release on March 19. He said it was the "first time" in his life he enjoyed the process of making an album. The new album comes after Justin dropped his last album Changes, which became a success but its tracks failed to reach the top of the Billboard 100. The album also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. The ongoing tour for Changes was also cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later in the interview, he also reflected on the end of his lengthy Purpose tour, when he cancelled 14 stadium shows for what his team considered a "clear mental health crisis." Purpose had three hit songs on top of the Billboard charts; What Do You Mean?, Sorry and Love Yourself. Justin said about the early stages of his career saying he wasn't happy even though he was successful, as his relationships were failing and the money and success didn't add to his fulfilment.

Justin then began attending regular therapy and focused on his faith. He adds that his purpose is to use music to "inspire people" He also credited his wife Hailey Baldwin for providing him support, calling her a "structured, routine and responsible" woman. In his YouTube documentary series New Chapter, he revealed he was feeling suicidal at one point. He added that he wasn't ashamed about talking about "that" part of his life, as he has identified the source of his problems. Justin Bieber said that now, he has reached a level where he has realised that success isn't an ultimatum to achieve happiness.